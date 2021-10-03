Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Grows By 178.0%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the August 31st total of 823,600 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the second quarter worth $212,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 228.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 56.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENVB. Aegis assumed coverage on Enveric Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Enveric Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 1,762,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,228. Enveric Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

