Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.44. 319,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,969. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.79 and its 200-day moving average is $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 40.59%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

