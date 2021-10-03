-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%.

EVFM has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 394,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 2,700,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

EVFM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 2,283,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,993,823. The stock has a market cap of $112.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.33. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

