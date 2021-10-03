Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to post sales of $6.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.43 billion and the highest is $6.73 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $5.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $27.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.17 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $28.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.75 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.53.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total value of $25,937,468.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,890,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,849,417,752.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 829,132 shares of company stock worth $207,594,548. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,085,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,787 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,814. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.92. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $220.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.