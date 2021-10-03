Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

CSCO stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

