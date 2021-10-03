Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $537,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

