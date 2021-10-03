Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Apple were worth $131,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 108,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,234,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.65 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

