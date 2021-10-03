T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.7% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $126.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.