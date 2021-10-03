Tranche Finance (SLICE) Trading Up 9.4% This Week

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.95 million and $131,501.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,357.99 or 0.44619701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00239116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00117377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

SLICE is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

