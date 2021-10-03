Zacks: Brokerages Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report sales of $5.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.02 billion and the highest is $5.07 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $19.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.93 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

PNC traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.31. 1,501,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,263. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.39. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

