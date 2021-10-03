Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,093.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for about $619.90 or 0.01295045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $26.23 million and approximately $45,093.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00066797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00103370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00144033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,934.01 or 1.00140553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.57 or 0.07131395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 42,306 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mNFLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.