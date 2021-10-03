Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.71.
Several research firms have recently commented on RHP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,273,000 after acquiring an additional 135,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after buying an additional 78,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after buying an additional 999,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,528,000 after buying an additional 107,261 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.