Zacks: Analysts Expect Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) to post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Icosavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.42). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Icosavax will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Icosavax.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Icosavax stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. 107,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,929. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10. Icosavax has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $49.99.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icosavax (ICVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.