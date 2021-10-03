LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) Short Interest Up 192.3% in September

LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 192.3% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of LJAQ remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,690. LightJump Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

