Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Expands By 200.0%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NTOIY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,266. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $39.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

