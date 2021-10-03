AGF Investments America Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $927,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,958 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 31.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,378,806 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $686,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,264 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of TJX opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

