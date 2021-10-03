Datamine (DAM) Tops One Day Volume of $25,061.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.0953 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $370,921.09 and approximately $25,061.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.90 or 0.00672795 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001127 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.67 or 0.01016114 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,892,056 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

