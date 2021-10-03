White Pine Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $222.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $148.99 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

