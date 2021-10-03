Ixcoin (IXC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $144.00

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 84.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $144.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded up 104.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,215,112 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

