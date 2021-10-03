ACoconut (AC) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $497,368.01 and approximately $91,099.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

