CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

CACI International stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.12. 112,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CACI International has a one year low of $198.46 and a one year high of $270.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

