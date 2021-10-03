iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $276.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.63 and a 1-year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

