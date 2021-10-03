$713.43 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce sales of $713.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.60 million. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of -$33.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,217.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.13) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCL. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after buying an additional 101,697 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after buying an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,114,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.28. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

