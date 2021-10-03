Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Earnings of $4.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.44 and the lowest is $3.69. Deere & Company reported earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $18.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $19.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $22.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.89 to $23.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.05.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $342.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $215.02 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

