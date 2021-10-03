Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,569 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after buying an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,443,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,343,000 after buying an additional 2,542,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 40,987,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,601,297. The firm has a market cap of $362.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

