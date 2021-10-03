Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,616 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,954,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Intel by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 3,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,895,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,823,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $218.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

