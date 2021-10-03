Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 208.7% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

DIFTY stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,454. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

