Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 208.7% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
DIFTY stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,454. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $31.80.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.