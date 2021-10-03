AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Update

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $270.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $438.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC raised its position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of AMCON Distributing worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

