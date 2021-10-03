General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 234.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GAM stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.52. 19,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,151. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $45.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

