Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,738 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.4% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Accenture worth $1,284,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,196. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.29. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $345.52. The company has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

