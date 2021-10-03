Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $11.20 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.29. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

