Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.26.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Yum! Brands by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 67,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,274,000 after buying an additional 31,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.64. 1,995,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,913. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $90.33 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

