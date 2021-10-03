Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report $3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.92. Pool reported earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $14.14 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.23 to $15.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $437.40. The company had a trading volume of 259,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,857. Pool has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.09. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pool by 207.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at $73,722,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 170.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after buying an additional 160,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at $54,168,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 92.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after buying an additional 118,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

