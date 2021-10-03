pEOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.30 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 160.2% against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $229.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00067326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00104316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00145401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,896.48 or 0.99791702 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.70 or 0.07087400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PEOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.