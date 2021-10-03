SushiSwap Price Tops $11.04 (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $218.11 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $11.04 or 0.00022998 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,821.08 or 0.45463946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00118418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.85 or 0.00226781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 234,900,819 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

