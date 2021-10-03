Analysts Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $529.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post $529.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $534.00 million and the lowest is $527.50 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $509.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $113.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,687. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.46.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.