Wownero Market Capitalization Reaches $27.31 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001093 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $27.31 million and approximately $117,180.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 41% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,821.08 or 0.45463946 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002236 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00067326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00104316 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

