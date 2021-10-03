Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report sales of $600.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $599.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $601.20 million. Belden reported sales of $475.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Belden by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,985,000 after buying an additional 263,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Belden by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 33,052 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Belden by 103,794.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,254. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.47. Belden has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

