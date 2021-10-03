The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,786 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $128,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.88. The company had a trading volume of 182,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,563. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.29 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.30.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,787 shares of company stock worth $35,897,302. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

