$31.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will post $31.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.40 billion and the lowest is $31.50 billion. Centene reported sales of $29.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $125.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.01 billion to $129.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $130.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.19 billion to $138.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,487. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

