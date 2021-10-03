Legal & General Group Plc Has $153.25 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,739,619 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,768,041 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $153,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,627 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,258,000 after purchasing an additional 343,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

