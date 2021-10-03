Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 6,758 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 6.28% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $223,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 169,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,069.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $783.00 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,110.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,143.05.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

