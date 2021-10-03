Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,242,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,236 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $268,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.99. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.