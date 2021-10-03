AGF Investments America Inc. Acquires 748 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.3% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $175.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

