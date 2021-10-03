Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 3.1% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.69.

CMI stock opened at $227.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

