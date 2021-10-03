AGF Investments LLC Sells 231 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $136,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,545 shares of company stock worth $6,759,218. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.91 and a 200 day moving average of $140.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

