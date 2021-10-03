AGF Investments LLC Acquires 7,711 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Amdocs comprises about 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 495,638 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Amdocs by 11.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 151,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DOX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,153. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

