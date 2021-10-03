AGF Investments LLC Buys 8,338 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after buying an additional 588,346 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Bank OZK by 323.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 216,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 82.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 171,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 114.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 113.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 102,960 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 616,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.82. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

