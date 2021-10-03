AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 425.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,264 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 843,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,205 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

