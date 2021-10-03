Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the August 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DNAD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 214,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,998. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at about $75,174,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,293,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,638,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,159,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,088,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

